DCPS student arrested after a loaded gun was found in backpack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The principal of Westside Middle School left a voicemail to parents about a student bringing a loaded firearm to school.

On Tuesday, the staff was able to confiscate the loaded gun safely from the student’s backpack.

The school’s staff was able to find the gun because the backpack did not meet the school’s backpack policy.

As a result of the student carrying the gun, the student was arrested by school police.

In addition to the criminal charges, the school will pursue other consequences.

On Wednesday, there will be screenings and student’s belongings will be checked before entering the school.

Only mesh or clear bookbags are allowed on campus.

Message from Westside Middle School:

Hello Westside Middle School families, this is Principal Errico calling. It is always difficult and disappointing to have to call you when one of our students makes a very poor decision, and this call is one of those moments.

This morning, we safely confiscated a loaded firearm that was in a student’s backpack. Our staff discovered this item as we were collecting and searching book bags that did not meet our school’s book bag policy. The firearm was taken into our possession without any commotion or incident, but as a result of possessing the firearm, that student was arrested by school police. In addition to potential criminal charges, we will also pursue the appropriate school disciplinary consequences.

The safety and security of students and staff is our highest priority here at Westside Middle; therefore, we will institute screenings of students and their belongings as they enter campus tomorrow and for the near future. I ask that you please partner with us in making sure your child follows our book bag policy.

Only clear and mesh bookbags are allowed on this campus. Today’s unfortunate incident shows why this policy is in place.

As always, thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we take steps to make Westside Middle a safe environment for all.

