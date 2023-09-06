JFRD: 2 people transported following crash in Southside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it transported two people after a crash on Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road.

According to JFRD, the crash involved three cars. One person was transported in serious condition, and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should be alert and expect possible slowdowns in the area.

