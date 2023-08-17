Calling all parents! DCPS wants your feedback on the superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools wants parents to give input on the search for the next superintendent.

According to an email sent to parents, the school board, with the help of their search firm, created an online survey and community forums to garner parent feedback on the search.

The survey has already been posted online and will close Wednesday, Sept. 6. The results will be provided to the school board.

Beginning next week, the school board announced that it will be hosting a series of community forums throughout the district. All forums are open to the public in person, and some will be able to participate online.

For a complete list of forums, including dates, times and online registration, visit the “Superintendent Search” page on the DCPS website.

Parents can stay updated on the superintendent search and view the latest updates on the DCPS website.

