JSO looking for unknown assailant that shot and killed man on I-95, causing him to crash into semi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Wednesday evening after gunfire hit and caused him to crash his car on I-95 North.

Police said that the car was shot on I-95 near the Trout River Bridge before crashing into a semi-truck that was broken down on the side of the road. There is no suspect vehicle description at this time, and police are working to determine whether the motive was road rage or something else.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is working to determine whether the driver was killed by the shooting or the result of the crash.

Karey Gee saw the backup Wednesday night and said it’s scary to think this happened in broad daylight.

“Everybody’s in danger! It could have been a ricochet where 10 to 15 people died in a car wreck, and people ain’t even thinking that way,” she told Action News Jax.

Sgt. Reed with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that from witness statements the agency is still working to confirm, the suspect and victim may have known each other. Police don’t think the shooting was random, but they are encouraging everyone to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Someone’s loved one passed away today, and we want to make sure we do them due diligence in justice and make sure we collect all evidence we can,” Sgt. Reed said in a news conference.

The shooting caused major backups in the area for hours as traffic was diverted off the interstate.

For Gee, he wants the violence to stop.

“We can’t keep constantly killing people,” he said.

The car that was struck by bullets and crashed is going to be processed for any other evidence, and the Medical Examiner will determine exactly how that man died.

JSO said there were also cameras in the area that it’s looking to get access to them and see it they were just live feeds or have any clues to assist the investigation.

JSO is asking anyone who was on the interstate at the time of the shooting and may know something to give them a call at 904-630-0500.

