1 killed in crash on I-95 near Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person is dead in a crash on Interstate 95 northbound near Zoo Parkway.

JFRD said the crash happened at the off-ramp to Zoo Parkway and involved a semi-truck and a Mustang.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident on I-95 north at the off ramp to Zoo Parkway…this is a fatal accident, expect delays in the area.@FHPJacksonville @JSOPIO — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 16, 2023

Sources tell Action News Jax that shots were fired from a black sedan at the Mustang, and the Mustang crashed. Those sources also say that the driver of the Mustang is dead and the Mustang is totaled.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Zoo Parkway is closed at I-95 NB. Traffic is being diverted off of Edgewood Avenue to Main Street or Lem Turner Road due to police activity.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, JFRD said.

