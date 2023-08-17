St. Johns County changes school bus routes, causes confusion, mixed feelings in one local community

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Parents in the Sevilla community of St. Johns County have mixed feelings about new changes to a bus route in the neighborhood.

The district transportation department says that the sudden change has to do with the Two Mile Rule.

It all has to do with adding a crosswalk. After adding this new safety feature, the crosswalk is deemed safe. However, while several parents don’t qualify for the bus, others received an exception.

“They don’t have the competence to be able to walk to two miles with or without an adult,” Tom Waggestad, a concerned parent said.

After countless emails to the St. Johns County School District Transportation Department, Waggestad’s son can now ride the bus.

Robby Smith lives a few blocks from Waggstad -- but he, nor his neighbor got the notification.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s a little ridiculous,” Smith said. “It doesn’t make any sense to put kids in harm’s way.”

A Florida State statute indicated if a student lives less than two miles away from school, and it’s deemed safe enough to walk, they are not eligible to ride a bus.

In a statement, the district’s transportation department said, “After the installation of traffic control devices... the walk zone is now rendered ‘non-hazadous’.”

The criteria to identify hazardous walking conditions for students include if the posted speed limit is 50 miles per hour or greater and has six or more lanes.

International Golf Parkway has a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour with four lanes.

Smith says it’s still dangerous.

" International Golf Parkway might as well be International Gold speedway. And it’s not really a safe place, in my opinion of kids going up and down the roads.”

The statute indicates funds are allocated to fix a hazardous walking condition, but once it’s fixed, the funding stops.

“At what point do you say we got to kind of open up the purse strings just a little bit to make sure our kids are safe?” Waggestad said.

Last year, parents say buses were running double routes. The transportation department said the change has nothing to do with double runs or staffing.

