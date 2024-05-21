New Jax Beach development approved near Mango’s includes restaurant and retail

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach dive bar is set to get a facelift and just behind it, plans for a new development would bring a new fine dining restaurant and retail.

Jax Beach City Council unanimously approved .76 acres of development in between 1st and 2nd Street by Mango’s. It will expand the patio at the Jax Beach institution and add a new, separate 2-story development.

“A nice establishment to compliment what’s already coming to Jacksonville Beach. There are other plans to bring even more dining into the Central Business District area,” Greg Saig, a managing partner at Jacksonville Beach Investment Holdings, said.

They are the ownership group behind Mango’s and acquired the bar in 2020. Saig said he’s owned the other piece of the block, which includes three residential units, for the past 10 years.

The restaurant at the new development will be coastal Mexican and include outdoor dining on the second floor. The plan is to also include a private member’s lounge and retail on the first floor.

It comes as other fine dining establishments like Oaxaca and O-Ku have changed the cuisine scene in Jax Beach.

“I think our city and our beach is poised for the next stage of development,” Saig said.

He added that the next step is putting together a full construction plan and funding package. He didn’t have an exact timeline of when construction could begin.

