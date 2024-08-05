Clay County Emergency Management, sheriff give update on Debby’s impacts

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Emergency Management and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook held a news conference to give updates on the county’s response to Hurricane Debby.

Emergency Management Director Timothy Devon started the news conference by saying the Emergency Management Center has been fully activated for 24 hours now. In that time, the call center got many of reports of downed trees and power lines. He asked that people keep reporting damage to the call center at 1-877-CLAYEOC.

Sheriff Cook said there are additional deputies on the street to assist residents, but she advised people to stay off the roads today. She said the sheriff’s office had already received one call of a tree falling on a moving car this morning.

Cook also stated that if residents have to drive, they should treat malfunctioning traffic lights like a 4-way stop.

Residents who need help are encouraged to call Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

Officials also said there will be another news conference later today. Action News Jax will keep you updated with the very latest.

