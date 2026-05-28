Clay County Schools offer no-cost summer meals for children 18 and under

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools Food & Nutrition Services will provide free summer meals for children ages 18 and under from June 8 to July 31.

The Summer 2026 Food Service Program aims to offer nutritious meals to students throughout the summer.

No application is required for the program, which will operate Monday through Friday. There will be no meal service on July 2 and July 3 in observance of Independence Day. The program offers meals categorized into USDA Rural Sites for off-site pick-up and USDA Non-Rural Sites for on-site consumption.

The USDA Rural Sites offer off-site pick-up, allowing parents and children to collect a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the next day to enjoy at home. Pick-up times for these sites are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Locations for this service include Keystone Elementary, McRae Elementary, Shadowlawn Elementary, and Wilkinson Elementary.

At the USDA Non-Rural Sites, children must eat their hot meals at the school during designated times. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

These dine-in locations include Argyle Elementary, Charles E. Bennett Elementary, Swimming Pen Creek Elementary, and Orange Park Junior High. All sites are subject to closure based on participation.

For more information, click here.

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