Green Cove Springs offices to close for Fourth of July, reopening July 7th

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs offices will be closed from Thursday, July 3rd, and will reopen on July 7th, affecting local services and events.

Trash collection will occur on Thursday, July 3, but there will be no pickup on Friday, July 4. Service will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day.

The City Pool will remain open during normal hours on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Food Truck Friday will take place on July 4th at Spring Park, featuring over 18 food trucks and a performance by the headliner, Duval County Line. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m

While the city will not host fireworks, nearby events will include fireworks displays. The American Pride 4th of July event will be held at Moosehaven in Orange Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also, the 57th Annual July 4th Celebration will take place at Keystone Beach Park in Keystone Heights from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

