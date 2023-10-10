Join Clay County Sheriff’s Office for its ‘Deputy for a Day’ program Nov. 7

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Do you want to know what it’s really to be a Clay County deputy?

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is offering a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to wear the uniform with its “Day as a Deputy” program.

The program will take place on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, participants will undergo a breakdown of the law and CCSO training.

Space is limited, so interested parties are asked to apply sooner rather than later by emailing rjett@claysheriff.com.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older and must pass a background check. Applicants are also asked to put their full name and a contact phone number in their application email.

