Orange Park Mall hosts two-day Home & Health Fair starting July 25

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Mall and the Clay County Chamber of Commerce will host a free, two-day Home & Health Fair on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, to connect the community with local businesses.

The event, presented by Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay and sponsored by Baptist Health Clay, will feature home improvement and health and wellness information.

More than 30 local businesses and organizations will participate in the fair, providing products, services and expert advice. Attendees can also enjoy live music and connect with community professionals at the Orange Park Mall in Orange Park.

Jon Cantrell, president of the Clay County Chamber of Commerce, can be contacted at jcantrell@claychamber.com for businesses and organizations interested in exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities.

The fair will be held in the Orange Park Mall’s Center Court, located near Dillard’s at 1910 Wells Road in Orange Park. Orange Park Mall, which opened in 1975, serves as Clay County’s family-friendly shopping destination. It features more than 120 national and local retailers, a 24-screen AMC Theater and more than 20 diverse eateries.

Second Horizon Capital owns Orange Park Mall, with CBRE providing leasing and management services.

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