Police telling Keystone Heights residents to stay alert after multiple black bear sightings

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to be alert after several black bear sightings in Keystone Heights.

According to CCSO, the bear was seen roughly 10,500 feet from 7460 State Road 21. FWC has been notified.

Residents living in the area are being asked to keep their doors and garage doors closed as precautions are taken to rectify the issue.

Anyone who sees the bear shouldn’t approach or provoke it.

