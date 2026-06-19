Southern Rock band Remedy to headline Rivers House PorchFest in Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The first Rivers House PorchFest will take place on July 10 at the Rivers House Heritage and Adventure Center in Green Cove Springs. The event will feature a performance by the Southern Rock band Remedy, with all profits dedicated to the restoration of the historic Rivers House.

The PorchFest is designed to kickstart the restoration efforts for the historic Rivers House, aiming to transform the landmark into a vibrant Heritage and Adventure Center for future generations. This inaugural event serves as a fundraiser to support the preservation of one of Green Cove Springs’ treasured historic buildings.

Attendees can reserve a chair in an exclusive front seating area for $40 to experience the music up close. Only a limited number of these reserved chairs are available for the event. Remedy, described as one of the area’s favorite Southern Rock bands, is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 10. Reservations for the event can be made through Zeffy, with an option for an administrative contribution that is completely voluntary. Interested individuals can select “Other” and enter $0 if they do not wish to add a contribution.

To purchase tickets, click here.

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