Clay deputies find Middleburg Dreamette ‘flower bandit’: Stolen blooms recovered

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In a surprising turn of events, the notorious “flower bandit” who stole flowers from the front of Dreamette Ice Cream Parlor on July 5 has been identified by local law enforcement.

Thanks to a combination of cutting-edge investigative technology and traditional police work, Sergeant Cox successfully located the suspect and secured a confession regarding the theft of crossandra flowers.

To the astonishment of the authorities, it was revealed that the flower bandit had brazenly planted the stolen blooms in her own front yard. Perhaps unaware of the potential consequences, this move ultimately worked against the suspect, making it easier for Sgt. Cox to track her down and recover the stolen flowers.

The recovered flowers were promptly returned to the Middleburg Dreamette Ice Cream Parlor, bringing relief to the management and ensuring that their floral decorations could once again enhance the establishment’s inviting atmosphere.

“This case serves as a reminder that even seemingly minor crimes can have a significant impact on local businesses,” stated Sgt. Cox. “Law enforcement remains committed to upholding justice in all matters, big or small. Great job, team!”

In response to the initial incident, Dreamett Ice Cream Parlor issued a statement on July 5 expressing their disappointment in the theft. “Stolen: Our beautiful orange flower bush! In all seriousness though, we put our own time and money into that flower bed, trying to ensure that our storefront looks its best for our community. However, we were robbed by a woman who felt inclined to take it for herself, showing no regard for stealing personal property, even if it was just a flower bush! If you are the woman who stole it, we hope it looks just as beautiful in your flower beds as it did in ours. We kindly request that you refrain from visiting our ice cream shop again. If anyone knows this woman, please relay this message. We hope you all have a great Wednesday and that your flower bushes remain safe from thieving hands.”

A security video posted to the Dreamette Ice Cream shop showcased the suspect ripping the flowers out of the flower bed in front of their business, and leaving the scene with them.

Meanwhile, the generous individuals who had donated flowers to replace the stolen ones expressed their surprise at the attention the incident garnered.

“Who would’ve thought a stolen flower would garner so much attention...not us!” the shop remarked on Facebook. “We wanted to let the community know that we appreciate each and every share, view, message, etc., from our post. We love our customers and hope to serve y’all for years to come. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the individual who replaced the stolen flower and even planted a few more. We truly have the best community.”

The diligent work of law enforcement and the support of the community have ensured that justice has been served, allowing Dreamette Ice Cream Parlor to continue delighting its patrons with sweet treats and vibrant floral displays.

