Clay schools, sheriff’s office to host March 26 event on online safety, cyberbullying

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County School District are partnering to host a free digital safety event for the community on March 26. The program, titled “Connected and Protected: Safety in a Digital World,” will take place at the Fleming Island High School Teacher Training Center.

The session aims to educate the public on digital risks and provide resources for maintaining online security. Experts will cover topics including cyberbullying, privacy and child exploitation awareness.

The presentation will address several specific digital threats, including the use of dangerous mobile applications and exposure to inappropriate content. Attendees will also receive information on identifying and responding to cyberbullying.

Financial and personal security measures are also featured in the program. Experts will discuss methods for preventing identity theft, identifying online scams and managing digital privacy.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Local agencies will be available to meet with attendees before the presentation begins.

Organizers noted that the presentation contains mature content and may not be appropriate for children. Food trucks will be available on-site for participants.

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