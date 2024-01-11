Cleanup continues in Bartram Park after tornado tears through area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cleanup continues in the Bartram Park neighborhood after an EF-0 tornado hit the area Tuesday, bringing winds of nearly 80 mph.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team was on the air tracking that storm as it blew through.

Action News Jax told you when trees broke onto homes.

Action News Jax spoke with a neighbor who said crews worked all day Wednesday to clean. Now, all the debris is piled around the neighborhood.

The neighbor told Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger that she has lived here for 14 years and has never seen anything like this. She said she was glad it wasn’t worse.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado went through the area during the storm, and the First Alert Weather Team said winds reached upwards to 80 mph when the tornado touched down. This left damage to several trees, several of which fell onto homes, driveways and cars.

Crews did most of the cleanup on Wednesday, so all that’s left is removing the debris piles from the neighborhood.

