Clinic for low-income families opens in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Women’s Specialists on Pearl Street in Springfield will provide pregnancy services to low-income patients who live in select zip codes in Northeast Jacksonville. Services include childbirth and wellness education, fetal testing, laboratory needs for prenatal patients, postpartum care, and prenatal care for low-risk pregnancies.

The clinic opened in partnership with the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Magnolia Project — a project that Chief Health Officer of Jacksonville, Sunil Joshi, says has helped over a thousand families and lowered the infant mortality rate to 72%.

The clinic will also offer a variety of group classes like car seat safety, nutrition, safe sleep and more.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition, Faye Johnson, says when patients walk through these doors, she wants them to feel loved above all else.

“People need to feel like they’re in a supportive, nurturing environment,” Johnson said. “They may not get that anywhere but when they walk through these doors on a daily basis.”

The clinic is fully equipped with a zen room, a private breastfeeding room and an entire staff of case managers who will ensure patients are cared for outside of treatment as well.

Dr. LaRae Brown is the medical director of the new clinic. She says that the clinic will be the beginning of bringing accessible, comprehensive care to the city.

“We’re opening a door — a door to access, to trust, and to hope, because the Magnolia Project has always understood a fundamental truth: when we care for women, we care for our communities,” Dr. Brown said. “Women are holding their families together, so if we uplift women, strengthen women, give them better opportunities to have healthier pregnancies and healthier deliveries, that only strengthens the families.”

The clinic will serve the following zip codes: 32208, 32209, 32210, 32211 and 32277.

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