Coast Guard searching for 31-foot fishing boat that went missing off the Georgia Coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The United States Coast Guard is asking for help looking for a missing 31-foot fishing boat.

The coast guard states the boat has 3 people on board and was about 80 miles off shore in Brunswick Georgia. The boat went missing on Friday, October 20.

The @USCG is searching for an overdue 31-foot fishing vessel, Friday, with 3 people aboard 80 miles offshore #Brunswick, Georgia.



Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should call Sector #Charleston at 843-740-7050.



More details here: https://t.co/G2qswnGjlq pic.twitter.com/BefJ2GpjOp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 20, 2023

