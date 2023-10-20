Local

Coast Guard searching for 31-foot fishing boat that went missing off the Georgia Coast

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRUNSWICK, Ga — The United States Coast Guard is asking for help looking for a missing 31-foot fishing boat.

The coast guard states the boat has 3 people on board and was about 80 miles off shore in Brunswick Georgia. The boat went missing on Friday, October 20.

