Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters off the coast of Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is no longer searching for two missing boaters after their capsized boat was spotted off the coast of Brunswick.

Crews searched for David Wickenden, 54, and Charles Andrade, 60, for a little more than three days, the USCG said in a news release.

“A mariner on the vessel Salty Intentions reported seeing a capsized 50-foot catamaran to Coast Guard watchstanders approximately 65 miles east of Brunswick, Georgia,” USCG said in a news release.

The search was led by Coast Guard Sector Charleston and the area searched was “approximately the size of Vermont,” more than 9,140 square miles, USCG said.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly,” Cmdr. Jason Erickson, Coast Guard Sector Charleston search and rescue mission coordinator said in the news release. “When we send our rescue crews out, it is with great hope we can bring people home safely, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time.”

Rescue crews involved in the search included:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-27 airplane

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 airplane

Coast Guard Cutter Coho

Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher

Savannah Police Department Underwater Search and Rescue Team

