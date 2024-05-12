Cody Jinks, special guest Jake Worthington at the AMP in September for K9 Jams benefit concert

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In partnership with Ledge Entertainment, 99.1 WQIK is putting on Country for K9s Jam featuring RIAA Platinum recording artist Cody Jinks with special guest Jake Worthington on Sept. 6, at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale May 17 at noon online on Ticketmaster.com and in person at the venue Box Office. Tickets cost between $42.50 to $270.50.

Doors will open for the K9 Jams at 6 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Dubbed by Wide Open Country as “one of the most beloved and successful independent voices in country music,” Jinks has amassed a loyal fanbase, having sold over 2 million tickets to date. His 10 albums have reached near the top of Billboard Country and Independent Albums charts and have staying power, with 4 billion streams and 8 songs certified Platinum or Gold, including the double-platinum success “Loud and Heavy.”

“Cody Jinks’ contagious raw enthusiasm is perfect for our inaugural 99.1 WQIK Country for K9s Jam,” said Scott ‘Froggy’ Langley, program director for iHeartMedia Jacksonville’s 99.1 WQIK. “We are always proud to partner with K9s For Warriors. The profound effect they have on the lives of Veterans and rescue dogs is truly unmatched.”

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs, many of which are rescues, to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury or military sexual trauma. The Veteran and Service Dog teams build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery, ultimately saving lives at both ends of the leash.

The nonprofit recently paired its 1,000th Warrior with a lifesaving Service Dog, and this concert will help save the next 1,000 as $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the organization.

“K9s For Warriors has the privilege every day to see the impact a Service Dog has on a Veteran. With a battle buddy by their side, the Veteran returns to a life of dignity and independence,” said Lindsay Grayson, K9s For Warriors chief revenue officer. “With roughly 20 Veterans taking their own lives each day, our work is not done until 20 a day becomes zero a day. We are incredibly grateful for the support of 99.1 WQIK and beloved country artist Cody Jinks to further our mission of saving lives.”

Joining Jinks is Texas native Jake Worthington, who is breathing fresh life into dance halls, beer joints, and ballrooms from Texas to Tennessee with his 13-song, debut, self-titled album. Captivating the masses with his honky-tonk stylings, the singer-songwriter has already started bringing 2-step anthems to venues across the country, opening for Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Pat Green and Hank Williams Jr.

