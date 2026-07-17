JSO announces 31st arrest in Operation Checkmate targeting online child predators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the latest arrest tied to Operation Checkmate, a man was taken into custody after allegedly using an online platform to solicit what he believed were teenage girls, who were actually undercover detectives, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, 41-year-old Jermaine London used a website and communicated with teenage girls, soliciting them for sex despite telling him how old they were. Unbeknownst to him, the teen girls he was communicating with were undercover detectives. London did not meet the ‘teens,’ but he committed a crime by soliciting them.

Detectives received a warrant for London’s arrest after the operation ended. On July 10, JSO’s US Marshals Task Force picked London up from his apartment.

JSO says London’s arrest brings their total to 31 men arrested during the operation. There is an outstanding warrant for another suspect identified during Operation Checkmate.

If anyone suspects someone trying to lure a child online, notify the Cyber Tipline by calling 1.800.THE.LOST.

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