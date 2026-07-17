Jacksonville man sentenced to 40 years for string of violent sexual assaults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man who admitted to sexually assaulting multiple women he met online was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

Brett Pincomb pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual battery, two counts of attempted sexual battery, aggravated battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment stemming from four separate attacks.

According to court records, a judge ordered him to serve 40 years behind bars, to be followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. He will also be required to register as a sexual predator.

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Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Pincomb admitted to assaulting five women, telling police he used a knife or a stun gun during the attacks. Authorities believe there could be even more victims.

According to police, Pincomb met all of the victims through an online platform, though the specific app used has not been disclosed.

Pincomb, who lived at the Point Meadows Place Condominiums in the Deerwood area, was arrested May 15 after officers said he attempted to rape a woman inside an elevator at the complex.

Records show the four documented attacks occurred between May 13 and May 15, with two of them happening on the same day. All were reported to have taken place at the condominium complex where Pincomb lived.

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Details from Pincomb’s arrest report describe how the May 15 attack unfolded. A woman arrived by Uber expecting to meet someone else, but instead encountered Pincomb near his building, which police said was located just one building away from her intended destination. She entered an elevator and realized Pincomb had followed her inside. Once the doors closed, he brandished a knife and ordered her to remove her clothing.

The woman managed to distract Pincomb long enough to reach an emergency call button, and she fled after the doors reopened. A neighbor then went to her aid, according to the report.

Following his arrest, police said Pincomb admitted to following the woman with the intent of raping her in the elevator.

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