Sen. Scott comments on St. Augustine death following ICE encounter; ICE protest held in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Protestors gathered Thursday night at the Duval County courthouse two days after Juan Coronilla Duan died after encounter with ICE, when he ran and was hit by a truck.

Protestors are calling for transparency from ICE about that situation.

Action News Jax was the only local station to ask Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott about this incident. One of his comments aligned with protestors; that information from ICE related to Duran’s death should be put out there.

“Anything that ICE is doing, anything, any information we have, body cameras or witnesses, whatever, we ought to put it out as quickly as we can, so people know exactly what happens,” Sen. Scott said.

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He says running from law enforcement is something you should never do.

“Don’t run from law enforcement. Golly, I mean it’s pretty basic. I mean every parent tells their kid that,” Sen. Scott said. “My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one because it’s uh, they’re a human being.”

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Protestors are also calling for the end of local ICE and Department of Homeland Security agreements.

“The community is gathering to demand an end to these traffic stops, an end the 287-G agreements that deputize our local law enforcement to be doing these traffic stops and profiling of immigrants in the first place,” said Maria Garcia with the Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance.

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One protestor came out because he’s followed recent and past deaths involving ICE agents.

“I just can’t really fathom why this even happened. I mean, no one should be that afraid of anything,” attendee Thom McGuire said.

“We got to enforce our immigration laws, and you shouldn’t be coming to this country illegally, um so ICE just got a.. it’s got a job to do,” Senator Scott said.

We have asked the Department of Homeland Security and ICE several questions about what led up to Duran’s death. We’re still waiting to hear back.

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