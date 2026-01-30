Cold timeline: Here’s what Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia can expect this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking bitterly cold temperatures that will arrive over the weekend and continue into early next week.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are all First Alert Weather Days.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Air temperatures in Jacksonville/Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be below freezing (32 degrees) for about 40 out of 48 hours from Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the cold timeline this week and into next week:

Saturday: Windy and turning colder. While a snow flurry or some light sleet may occur late Saturday into Saturday evening, Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said he expects no accumulations.

Sunday: Very cold, with a freeze to the Beaches. We will see record low temperatures. It will be breezy with wind chills ranging from 10 to 25 degrees.

Monday: Another freeze to the Beaches. We will see record low temperatures, but there will also be sun.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️