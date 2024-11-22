Coldest mornings in months before a Thanksgiving warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chilly to start Friday with temperatures down in the 30s and 40s area-wide.

The last day Jax was in the 30s in the morning was March 20.

Friday will be sunny and cool – daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees cooler than Thursday.

This weekend will bring cold mornings again.

There may be some patchy frost inland Saturday morning.

More widespread frost is possible near & west of Hwy 301 Sunday morning.

All stays sunny this weekend with afternoon highs a touch cool.

Temps gradually warm through Thanksgiving Day while staying dry.

Tropics:

Zippo.

Hurricane Season ends November 30, one week from tomorrow.

TODAY: Sunny & Cool. High: 61

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold! Low: 39

SAT: Sunny & Cool. 39/64

SUN: Patchy Inland Frost, Sunny. 40/68

MON: Sunny & Pleasant. 44/74

TUE: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 46/75

WED: Partly Sunny. 53/74

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 57/78

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.