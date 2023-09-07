Bomb squad responds to suspicious device in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla — After the guests had checked out of their room at the Quality Inn in Lake City, staff noticed that a “suspicious device” had been left behind.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department were quickly dispatched to the scene, at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were shown photos of the unusual device that had been left behind.

The photos of the device were sent to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

While the photos were being evaluated, the Quality Inn, Ruby Tuesday, and the Knights Inn were all evacuated just in case.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad agreed the device was suspicious and responded to the scene. After arrival and further examination, including x-rays of the device with robots, the device was safely removed from the building and determined to be safe.

The following agencies all responded to assist with the incident:

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Lake City Police Department

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco

Firearms and Explosives

State Fire Marshall’s Office

Lake City Fire Department

Century Ambulance Service

