NFL Draft 2026: Here’s the draft order for the Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 NFL Draft is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Pittsburgh.

CBS47 and FOX30, your Official Jaguars Stations, will have updates on all the Jacksonville Jaguars picks for ALL 3 days of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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The 2026 NFL draft will take place at the North Shore and Point State Park in Pittsburgh.

STREAMING: Latest draft highlights on the Action News Jax NOW app for your Amazon Fire, Roku, Samsung, Google, or Apple TV

Here is the draft order for the Jaguars. This story will be updated throughout the draft with the team’s picks.

THURSDAY:

No picks scheduled

FRIDAY:

Round 2, No. 56 overall

Round 3, No. 81 overall

Round 3, No. 88 overall

Round 3, No. 100 overall

SATURDAY:

Round 4, No. 124 overall

Round 5, No. 164 overall

Round 5, No. 166 overall

Round 6, No. 203 overall

Round 7, No. 233 overall

Round 7, No. 240 overall

Round 7, No. 245 overall

PHOTOS: Jaguars players picked in the first round of the NFL Draft

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