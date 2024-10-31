COMING SOON: Fernandina Beach Library annual book sale

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Library’s annual used book sale will be making its return next week from Wednesday, November 6 to Saturday, November 9.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The hours for the event are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov 6; 4:00-7:00pm**

Thursday, Nov 7; 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Friday, Nov 8; 9:30 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, Nov 9; 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

**Friends of Library Members' Preview (Join at the door).

The event will take over the Peck Gymnasium.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.