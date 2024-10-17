COMING SOON: Goat Yoga at Ancient City Brewing Brewhouse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - — Goat Yoga returns to the Ancient City Brewing Brewhouse later this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Presented by Zen Hooves, Goat Yoga will take place at Ancient City Brewing’s flagship location from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 26, shortly before Ancient City Brewing’s annual Halloween event, Boos and Brews 5k Race and 1-mile Fun Run.

Goat Yoga will feature a certified local instructor leading an hour-long session with a flock of baby and pygmy goats roaming the area and interacting with participants. Registration for the event will be $31 per person, click HERE to learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Photos: Goat Yoga returns for annual Boos and Brews 5K

As the event coincides with the Boos and Brews 5k and 1-mile Fun Run, participants are encouraged to participate in both events. Click HERE to register.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.