COMING SOON: JaxParks Inaugural Friendsgiving Fountain event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxParks invites the community to gather with friends and celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving at an inaugural community event at Friendship Fountain.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, November 24, Thanksgiving-themed food from local food trucks and businesses, as well as drinks from a fountain bar, will be offered to attendees. Tables and chairs will also be provided.

Live music will be performed by local artist Adam Cotton.

The event is scheduled from 2 pm to 7 pm at 1015 Museum Circle, rain or shine.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.