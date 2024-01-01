Community gathers to remember Eiffel Gilyana, celebrate his legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a somber gathering, hundreds came together today to celebrate the life of Eiffel Gilyana, who lost his life last week after disappearing while canoeing off the coast of Vilano Beach.

Gilyana, aged 46, was not just a prominent figure in the local community but an inspiration to many. As the Fitness and Wellness Director at Jacksonville’s Jewish Community Alliance and a board member of Hydro Task Force One, which aids active-duty military through emotional healing in the water, Gilyana dedicated his life to helping others.

“As we celebrate Eiffel’s life, let us remember the impact on each one of us, let us carry on his legacy of love, dedication, and inspiration,” said an emotional speaker during the memorial.

Eiffel Gilyana’s contributions extended over 15 years at the Jewish Community Alliance, where he played a vital role in promoting healthy living. A native of Iraq, Gilyana devoted his early career to the military, serving as an interpreter for U.S. troops during the Iraq War before relocating his family to Jacksonville.

“Everything he did was for his family. He was an incredible role model,” shared a family member.

Gilyana’s son, Joseph, one of three children, described his father as someone who always sought to bring joy into every room he entered.

Colleagues and friends echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the irreplaceable sense of joy he brought to those around him.

“It’s still just over a week later, and I still... I know it, but I don’t even believe it, just in a state of shock,” expressed Adam Chaskin, CEO of the Jewish Community Alliance.

Gilyana’s tragic end occurred last weekend during a routine canoeing trip near the Saint Augustine Inlet. Despite extensive efforts by family, friends, and the Coast Guard, his body was discovered by fishermen in Ponte Vedra Beach on Tuesday.

“If there’s anything Eiffel’s taught us, it’s to live in the moment. Hug those who love you and tell them you love them,” a speaker stated choking up during the memorial.

The impact of Gilyana’s life was evident as the community came together to remember a leader, father, and friend.

A GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to support the Gilyana family, with nearly $110,000 raised so far. The Jewish Community Alliance also provides a link on its website HERE for those who wish to send meals to the grieving family during this challenging time.

For those interested in contributing or learning more, visit the official Updates on Eiffel Gilyana page on the Jewish Community Alliance website at jcajax.org.

