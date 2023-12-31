Celebration of life for missing canoer found after search, Eiffel gilyana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, family and friends are holding a celebration of life planned for the 46-year-old st. Johns county father found dead along the coastline last week.

46-year-old Eiffel Gilyana disappeared nearly two weeks ago while canoeing in Vilano Beach, and today loved ones will be looking to honor that legacy at 3 p.m.at the Jacksonville Community Alliance.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Gilyana was a man who impacted so many in his community. His disappearance devastated the st. Johns community

Eiffel Gilyana was a father of 3 and someone who loved to paddle. He was also the fitness and wellness director at the Jacksonville Community Alliance, a veteran and a board member for Hydro Task Force 1.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Eiffel Gilyana

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s a group that helps foster emotional healing in the water for active duty military, first responders and veterans.

Leo Yui and other members of Task Force Hydro1 described him as a humble person who would put others first

“As soon as he sees you he smiles at you and approaches you and asks how your day was and how he can make your life better,” said Leo Yui.

Gilyana’s funeral is planned to take place 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Related Reads:

‘A great man:’ Close friends remember 46-year-old canoer after body found north of Vilano Beach

Local veteran non-profit group continues search for missing kayaker

Family identifies missing kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search for missing Kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.