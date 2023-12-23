The United States Coast Guard is searching for missing kayaker

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The United States Coast Guard has their Southeast crews out searching for a 44-year-old man last seen on a kayak in the area of the St. Augustine Inlet near the North Jetties ocean side, Saturday.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fish and Wildlife Commission and St. Johns County Fire Rescue is also searching the area of Vilano.

The man was last seen wearing black pants with no life jacket or shirt.

Anyone with info, call: 904-714-7561

Missing Kayaker

