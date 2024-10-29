Community ideas sought at St. Augustine, Northeast Florida Regional Council vision plan workshops

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Northeast Florida Regional Council and City Staff will be conducting six public workshops. The city is targeting areas to encourage public participation and addressing specific subjects related to updating the Vision Plan. The public is welcome at any and all of the Workshops to share ideas. The workshops are being held at the following locations and times:

Central City Thursday, September 12, 2024, 5:00 pm Agenda: Kick-off meeting, St. Johns County Main Library 1960 N Ponce De Leon Blvd Anastasia Island / SR 312 Corridor Monday, September 16, 2024, 6:00 pm Agenda: Resiliency and Sustainability, St. Augustine Yacht Club 442 Ocean Vista Ave South Core Tuesday, October 2, 2024, 6:00 pm Agenda: Vitality and Livability, The Galimore Center 399 Riberia St. North City Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 6:00 pm Agenda: Character and Authenticity, The Waterworks Building 184 San Marco Ave. West City Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 6:00 pm Agenda: Vitality and Livability, Shiloh Baptist Church 271 W King St. Alcazar Room, City Hall Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 6:00 pm Agenda: Did we get it right?

75 King Street

