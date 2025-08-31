Community members walk in Jacksonville Beach to fight drug overdose epidemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens gathered Sunday morning at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach, on International Overdose Awareness Day, to walk in the fight against the drug overdose epidemic. The event marked the second annual “Beaches Memorial Walk” in Jacksonville Beach.

“We wanted to create an event where we could celebrate the memory of those who’ve been lost to overdose, but we also wanted to equip the public with resources for them to be a part of the solution,” the executive director of Project Opioid Jax, TJ Ward, said after Sunday morning’s walk.

The annual Beaches Memorial Walk aims to provide resources for those currently going through their recovery battle, educate about the use of lifesaving overdose treatments like Narcan, but also honor the memory of those who have lost their lives to overdose.

Mike Braddock’s brother, Brent, lost his life to OxyContin at just 22 years old, with him being one of many now trying to spread awareness.

“I unfortunately lost my mom and my dad as well 2015 and 2016,” Braddock told Action News Jax Friday. “I unfortunately found them as well, I knew losing my brother would take a significant time off of their lives. So it doesn’t just stop at the person that obviously dies from the overdose.”

Organizers of Sunday’s walk now say their goal is to turn people’s lives around and let them know they are supported, saving lives one Narcan dose and one conversation at a time.

“What we need to do is continue to educate people, bring awareness, help people have the resources and access to the treatment they need so that they can get healthy,” Ward outlined Sunday. “We’re cautiously optimistic that overdoses will continue to go down, but we want to keep our foot on the gas because it’s not over yet.”

