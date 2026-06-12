Compassion Club: Jacksonville Humane Society launches new volunteer program for teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society has launched a new volunteer program, the Compassion Club, for students ages 13-15. The program aims to explore animal welfare career pathways, promote compassion and offers participants 15 hours of community service credit.

Applications for the Fall 2026 session are due by 5 p.m. on July 3. Submissions for the Winter 2026 session must be completed by 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

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The Compassion Club is offered during fall and winter, with each session costing $100 per participant. This fee covers project supplies, a club member button and other materials provided. Club meetings are held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The program is structured around four themes of compassion: Empathy & Understanding, Collaboration & Community, Comfort & Care and Generosity & Action. Each session focuses on different departments within the Jacksonville Humane Society, allowing students to explore various career paths in animal welfare.

Participants will create a group research project designed to improve the lives of animals and enhance animal welfare efforts in Jacksonville. They will practice animal welfare skills such as socialization, enrichment and pet promotion, while also developing social-emotional skills to understand and apply compassion with pets, people and the wider community.

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Each session includes five weekly club meetings and attendance at all meetings is mandatory. A mandatory orientation session is also required for all participants.

To graduate from the program, students must complete a two- to five-minute group presentation and attend all club meetings. They are also required to complete a pre- and post-survey, along with service projects.

The Fall 2026 session includes an orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by Saturday meetings on Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.

The Winter 2026 session begins with an orientation on Friday, Nov. 13. Subsequent Saturday meetings are scheduled for Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.

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For more details about the Compassion Club, individuals can contact the Education Department via email at education@jaxhumane.org or by phone at 904.493.4588.

Applicants for the Fall 2026 session will be notified of their acceptance status by July 17. Notifications for the Winter 2026 session applicants are expected by Oct. 16.

To apply to the Compassion Club, CLICK HERE.

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