Congressman Aaron Bean addresses Jacksonville mass shooting victims on House floor

In a solemn address to the nation, Florida Congressman Aaron Bean expressed his condemnation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on the racist mass shooting that took place at a Dollar General in Jacksonville.

The Congressman delivered his remarks as follows:

“My home state of Florida is still reeling from shock, horror, and sorrow. Two weeks ago, on a seemingly peaceful Saturday afternoon, my community endured an evil attack. On August 26th, in Jacksonville, Florida, three innocent people lost their lives to an act of hatred at a Dollar General store. Angela Michelle Carr, 52 years old.Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29 years old. Anolt Joseph ‘A.J.’ Laguerre Jr., 19 years old. Angela was a beloved mother and Uber driver. Jerrald was the proud father of a 4-year-old little girl. And A.J., a recent high school graduate, had just started working at the Dollar General to earn some extra money. They each had individual passions and dreams for the future. Each one had a spark that will continue to burn bright in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved them. Today, I join all Floridians in grieving for the victims and praying for their loved ones. There are no words to describe our heartbreak, but also the anger we feel over this racially motivated act of evil. Hate does not belong in America. Today, my Florida colleagues and I stand in solidarity with the Jacksonville community. May their memories be a blessing. May God bless their families. I ask now that my colleagues in the House join us in a moment of silence to remember these three individuals.”

The tragic incident in Jacksonville serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of hatred and violence. The Congressman’s words call for unity and a rejection of hate in the United States as the nation mourns the loss of Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and A.J. Laguerre.

