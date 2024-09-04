Consumer Alert: Beware of QR code scams

Jacksonville, Fla. — Scammers are using a new tool to steal your information - QR codes.

The Federal Trade Commission is getting reports that scammers are covering the little black-and-white squares on parking meters with their own QR codes.

Some scammers may even text or email you a code, and make up a reason for you to scan it.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘It’s a food desert:’ Legacy Debs Grocery Store returns to the Eastside after more than 10 years

They may say a package couldn’t be delivered to you, and you need to scan the code to reschedule. Or they may say there’s suspicious activity or a problem with an account you may have, and they need you to confirm your information to fix it.

Their goal is to get you to scan the QR code without thinking about it, enter personal information, or install malware on your device that steals your information.

Here’s how the FTC suggests you protect yourself:

If you see a QR code in an unexpected place, look closely at the URL. Look for misspellings or a switched letter. Those are signs of a spoofed web page.

Don’t scan a QR code in an email or text message you weren’t expecting.

Protect your phones and accounts by updating your software and using strong passwords.

Read: Duval Medical Society kicks off campaign to save money and lives this flu season

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.