Corrections officer honored after rescuing woman from pond, performing lifesaving CPR: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) announces the rescue of a woman who was pulled from a pond after jumping off a bridge.

According to JSO, Corrections Officer Obbie Johnson was working at the Community Transition when an inmate alerted him of a woman who had jumped off a bridge.

Officer Johnson rushed to the pond and found the woman floating face down. He instantly pulled the woman out of the pond and performed CPR on her.

The woman survived thanks to the help of Officer Johnson, the sheriff’s office says.

Corrections Officer Johnson was recognized by Sheriff Waters, who awarded him the Corrections Officer of the Month award and a JSO Lifesaving Medal earlier in the week.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who is struggling to please call 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline).

𝐉𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍

