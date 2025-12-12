Local

Cosmic Baseball adds second game after quick sell out

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Cosmic Baseball is coming to Jacksonville in Spring 2026 (Cosmic Baseball Tour)
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cosmic Baseball Takeover Tour is adding a second game at VyStar Ballpark after the first game sold out in hours.

The second game of glow-in-the-dark baseball between the Chili Peppers and the Glow Mojis will be on March 20. Fans will need to sign up for the Cosmic Lottery to purchase tickets. Make sure you select the Jacksonville location when you fill out your information.

Cosmic Baseball is played under black lights, with a glowing ball, glowing bats, glowing bases, and players wearing glowing uniforms.

You can find more information on Cosmic Baseball on the Chili Peppers’ website.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0

Most Read