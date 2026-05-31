Duval County parents must register for 2026-2027 school bus transportation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents must register their children for bus transportation for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year. The final deadline to guarantee a bus stop for the first day of school, Aug. 10, is July 22.

According to Duval County Public Schools, registration is mandatory for all students who will be riding a bus, including both new and returning students in General Education and ESE programs. The process is conducted online through each family’s FOCUS Account.

For detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to register, parents can click here. A Linked Parent Account is required to begin the registration process.

Requests for bus transportation submitted after July 10 will experience a processing delay, with bus stop details posted approximately 10 days after the submission date.

All bus stop details for registered students will be made available for viewing on FOCUS starting July 27. For assistance with bus registration, the Transportation Team is available by phone at 904- 858-6200, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The 2026-2027 school year will commence on Aug. 10.

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