Costs rise to raise power lines over the St. Johns River near JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price tag to raise JEA’s powerlines near the Jacksonville Port Authority to allow room for larger cargo ships has spiked.

For more than two years now, local leaders have discussed raising the powerlines and increasing their height over the St. Johns River near JAXPORT.

The powerlines near the Blount Island Terminal at JAXPORT are 175 feet tall but, in an effort to bring in larger ships, the lines need to be raised to a minimum of 225 feet.

A feasibility study to determine if the project could be done put the cost estimate at around $45 million.

But now a new analysis detailing alternative construction approaches doubles the price tag to at least $105 million.

The analysis includes different options that range from about $105 million to $190 million.

JEA told Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger the cause of this price jump is due to the differences in the types of studies conducted.

Action News Jax reported in 2023, the Jacksonville City Council awarded JAXPORT with a $10 million grant to go toward the project that would raise the power lines near JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal. The city is also providing a $12.5 million loan and a $5 million bridge loan that will be paid back by the port. This funding comes on top of the $22.5 million grant by the Florida Department of Transportation, back in December.

Action News Jax asked the city if it will play a role in helping cover the increased costs, they sent us this statement that reads in part:

“The City of Jacksonville remains committed to ensuring that JAXPORT has the infrastructure in place to continue growing and remain an important contributor to Jacksonville’s economy. "

JAXPORT sent us a statement, it reads in part:

“Raising the power lines is essential to maximizing the return on investment of more than $700 million of public and private sector investments that have been made in recent years to grow Jacksonville’s international container shipping capabilities, including the recently completed harbor deepening project.”

JAXPORT is currently working with JEA to develop a plan to cover the project’s updated cost.

