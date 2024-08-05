County-by-county closings, cancellations, resources for Southeast Georgia due to Debby

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Debby. Debby hit the Florida Big Bend with a landfall about 7 a.m.

Glynn County:

Glynn County and the City of Brunswick have issued an emergency alert for Tropical Storm Debby. All residents are advised to prepare for the impacts of the storm, which is expected to strengthen and may rapidly intensify before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Monday morning, Aug. 5.

Sandbag Locations:

GC Public Works is no longer servicing the four sandbag locations. Sand and bags at the four locations are available until they’re gone.

Sandbag locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



Public Works Yard Entrance -- 204 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick



1,000 sandbags will be available. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.



Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.



Assistance will be provided for the elderly and disabled.



You must bring a valid ID with a Brunswick city address to get bags.

Government Closures:

All schools and district offices will be closed on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Staff will work from home to prepare for school.



Staff will return to school on Wednesday and Open Houses will be held at the following times:





Elementary School: 4:00-6:00 p.m.







Middle School/GICCA: 5:00-7:00 p.m.







High School/GLC: 6:00-8:00 p.m.





The first day of school is anticipated to be Thursday.



College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick and Camden are both closed Aug. 5.



Glynn County offices, including courts, will close Aug. 5. First responders and mission critical staff will be on duty to support community needs.



The City of Brunswick offices will close Aug. 5.



Brunswick/Glynn Joint Water Sewer Commission will close Aug. 5.



Coastal Health District will close noon, Aug. 5.



Brunswick-Glynn County Library will be closed Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 9Brunswick and SSI branches).



Glynn County Sheriff’s Administration Offices closed on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6



Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Regional Headquarters in Brunswick will be closed through Wednesday

Possible Road Closures:

Over the next 24 to 48 hours



Albany Street between the 1500-1600 block





Lanier Boulevard south of Ocean Avenue





Newcastle Street from Gloucester Street to Mansfield Street





“L” Street around Lee Street





Canary Street at Starling Place





College Park neighborhood





Riverside neighborhood

Jekyll Island Closures:

Jekyll Island Authority Administrative Offices



Jekyll Island Tennis Center



Jekyll Island Mini Golf & Bikes



Jekyll Island Golf Club

Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum

Georgia Sea Turtle Center

Life Is Good/Remember When/31•81 Retail Shops

Shelters:

Selden Park -- 100 Genoa Martin Drive



Opens 6 p.m. Monday





For those displaced by flooding or storm surge

Curbside Collection:

Republic Services is halting trash pickup in Glynn County and Brunswick until further notice due to deteriorating road conditions

Charlton County:

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the storm. If you know someone who might have a propensity ofr a medical emergency, Sheriff Robert Phillips recommends calling 911 to get assistance beforehand.

Government Closures:

Charlton County Schools will be closed Monday, August 5th and Tuesday, August 6th for all students and staff.



Government Offices are closed. They will reopen on Wednesday.

Curbside Collection:

Trash pickup will continue until wind speeds shut it down, according to Sheriff Robert Phillips.

Ware County:

The Ware County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation.

Government Closures:

Ware County Schools Open House, scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 6th, and the first day of school for students, scheduled for Thursday, August 8th, will be delayed.

Pierce County:

Pierce County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm and asking the community to stay prepared.

Government Closures:

Pierce County Schools will be closed Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

Brantley County:

Brantley County is closely monitoring the situation and asking people to stay vigilant.

Government Closures:

There will be no school Monday or Tuesday for staff or students. Brantley Co. Schools will have a planning day for teachers Wednesday, and, if buses are able to access roads, they plan to have their first day of school for 2024-25 on Thursday, August 8th.

Camden County:

Camden County has declared a state of emergency.

Government Closures:

Camden County Schools will be closed Monday, August 5, 2024, and Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for all staff and students. Camden County Schools will have a planning day for teachers on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, and, if weather permits and buses are able to access roads, the first day of school for students will be Thursday, August 8, 2024.



Municipal and County offices will be closed from 8:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2024, through 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Shelters:

PSA Building -- 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland



Opens 12 p.m. on Monday





For vulnerable populations including those with medical needs, self-care difficulties, elderly, etc. The general public will only be allowed if space is available after accommodating the vulnerable population.

Evacuation Areas:

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to evacuate to minimize the risk of being trapped by rising waters and to ensure access to emergency services and shelters. If you live in such an area, please prepare to leave your home and relocate to a safer location.

Curbside Collection:

MSW and C&D Landfills: Both landfills will remain open on Monday, August 5, 2024, until 3:00 PM. They will close on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and will tentatively reopen on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, weather permitting.



County (Unincorporated Area): Waste collection will continue as usual on Monday, August 5, 2024, and will be suspended on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Tuesday collections will resume on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, with a one-day delay.



City of Kingsland: Waste collection will occur on Monday, August 5, 2024, as usual and will be suspended on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Tuesday collections will tentatively resume on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.



St. Marys/Woodbine: Collections for Monday will begin on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Action News Jax will update these lists as more information is provided by each county.

