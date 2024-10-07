County-by-county list of school closures in Northeast Florida due to Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton nears the Gulf Coast, Northeast Florida school districts are preparing for potential impacts by announcing closures. School districts are currently determining when to cancel classes as a precautionary measure.

The following counties are currently under a state of emergency: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia.

Safety and Information:

Families are encouraged to stay updated on any changes by checking official school district websites, social media pages, and the First Alert Weather page. Further details regarding closing plans will be provided once the storm approaches.

More local impact details on Milton in “Talking the Tropics with Mike.”

Northeast Florida:

While no announcements have been made as of Monday morning, Action News Jax is keeping an eye on possible school closures in the Northeast Florida area.

Duval County:

None listed at this time

The district is monitoring Hurricane Milton. No decision has been made about changes to district operations, but we are in contact with the COJ Emergency Operations Center. As we learn more on the timing /path of the storm, we will be better able to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/mTUsdKd4vU — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) October 7, 2024

St. Johns County:

None listed at this time

Clay County:

None listed at this time

Baker County:

None listed at this time

Columbia County:

None listed at this time

Putnam County:

None listed at this time

Bradford County:

None listed at this time

Union County:

None listed at this time

Nassau County:

None listed at this time

Southeast Georgia:

While no announcements have been made as of Monday morning, Action News Jax is keeping an eye on possible school closures in the Southeast Georgia area.

Camden County:

None listed at this time

Glynn County:

None listed at this time

Charlton County





Ware County:

None listed at this time

Pierce County:

None listed at this time

Brantley County:

None listed at this time

