County Commissioners vote to ban floating structures

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Watersports is a floating business on the Matanzas Inlet.

It’s been open for two years, offering water rentals. Now after a vote from the board of county commissioners, this business could be forced to shut down.

Some of the water rentals Jeffery Thomas offers at his floating business include paddle boards, kayaks, and water trampolines.

On Tuesday, the St. John’s County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance banning floating structures.

Back in June, Action News Jax first told you about this proposed ordinance and the growing controversy among residents.

The ordinance will prohibit the anchoring, mooring or otherwise affixing of floating structures in county waters.

Commissioner Henry Dean told us several residents have complained about parties taking place on the structure in the Matanzas Inlet.

But Thomas told Action News Jax in June he only had one live music festival, does not sell alcohol, and uses the structure mainly for his rental business.

While county commissioners agreed there is a safety concern, they also mentioned it prompts environmental concerns.

“The structures sit there, and they fall apart,” said St. John’s County Commissioner, Krista Joseph, in a commission meeting Tuesday. “It really is a threat to so many people especially if they start breaking up and polluting the area also so yeah, I support this.”

Those in violation of the ordinance will have 21 days to remove the floating structure.

