TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire, flipped vehicle snarls traffic on Butler Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Expect a slow commute on Butler Boulevard. Two accidents are affecting traffic.

A car fire that started just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday blocked the left, westbound lane between Hodges and Kernan Boulevards.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to knock down the flames, but westbound traffic on JTB remained slow.

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Shortly after that, at 4:45 p.m., another crash was reported on JTB eastbound near Gate Parkway.

A flipped vehicle closed two left lanes.

Action News Jax has reached out to JFRD to find out if anyone was hurt in either of these crashes.

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Flipped vehicle on JTB 2 eastbound lanes at Gate Parkway are blocked

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