Crash blocking US 17 lanes in Clay County | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — 6:30 AM: A major crash has been reported Tuesday morning on US 17 near County Road 220 in Clay County. All of the southbound lanes of US 17 are block.

Action News Jax KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detour information. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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