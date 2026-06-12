Crash closes southbound US 301 lanes in Nassau County

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. — 7:05 AM: A crash has closed southbound US 301 lanes Friday morning just south of Poder Place, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. One northbound US 301 lane remains open. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, the sheriff’s office said.

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