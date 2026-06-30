Crash shuts down I-10 lanes in Jacksonville | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 5:55 AM: Three lane on Interstate 10 eastbound are closed Tuesday morning due to a crash near Lane Avenue S.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center with updates and detours. WATCH HERE: >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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